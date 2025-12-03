Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Two points in Tuesday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
The Canadiens' lack of success at 5-on-5 doomed them, but Suzuki still came away with a productive night for his fantasy investors. The 26-year-old center has gotten onto the scoresheet in six straight games, a hot streak in which he's racked up four goals and nine points -- including two goals and three assists with the man advantage.
