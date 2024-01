Suzuki scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

The 24-year-old got Montreal on the board early in the first period, blasting a one-timer from the faceoff circle past Scott Wedgewood. Suzuki has found the scoresheet in eight of the last nine games, racking up four goals and 12 points over that stretch, and he's on pace for the first 75-point campaign of his career with 12 goals and 34 points through 37 contests.