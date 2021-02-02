Suzuki scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Suzuki opened the scoring exactly one minute into the first period with his third goal of the season. He also set up Brendan Gallagher in the second period. Suzuki saw his seven-game point streak end in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Flames, but the two-point effort Monday made up for that. Through nine games, Suzuki has racked up nine points, a plus-3 rating, 19 shots on goal and 14 hits.