Suzuki scored a goal on two shots Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to Toronto.
Suzuki beat Toronto goalie Jack Campbell top shelf off a rush to get the Canadiens on the board late in the second period. It was the 10th goal of the season for Suzuki, who has hit the scoresheet in three consecutive games after going four straight without a point.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Points in two straight•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Opens scoring in eventual loss•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Sparks offense Friday•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Ends seven-game dry spell•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Keeps assist streak alive•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Distributes two apples•