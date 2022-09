Suzuki (lower body) took part in practice Friday while wearing a non-contact sweater, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Suzuki has been sidelined since before training camp when he and teammate Joel Edmundson (lower body) had an on-ice collision. The center will not be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason tilt with the Senators, but he said if it were a regular-season game, he could play.