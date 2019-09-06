Suzuki and Ryan Poehling will play on the same line at this weekend's prospects tournament in Belleville (Ont.), Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Suzuki and Poehling are Montreal's top two prospects and both are centers, so Suzuki will shift to wing. That's the way Laval Rocket head coach Joel Bouchard, who is coaching the prospects, wants it. He believes good minor league hockey players should be exposed to different positions. "A lot of times, centers in minor hockey are the good hockey players," Bouchard said Friday. "But if I have a tip to give to to parents or coaches in minor hockey: play them everywhere." Suzuki is looking to crack the NHL lineup out of camp as a 20-year-old, and he may have to do so as a wing. The Habs are well stocked at center and don't want Suzuki playing fourth-line center.