Suzuki (lower body) will rejoin practice after a week on the sidelines, the team announced Monday.

Suzuki's return to practice likely won't see him immediately slot into a preseason contest, though he should still have a few chances to get onto the ice before Opening Night. Once cleared to play, Suzuki should reclaim his spot on the first line where he will be well positioned to match his 20-goal, 61-point 2021-22 campaign.