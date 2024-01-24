Watch Now:

Suzuki logged an assist, two shots on net and four hits over 21:47 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Ottawa.

Suzuki won a battle behind the Senators' net and fed Cole Caufield, who picked up the primary helper on Johnny Kovacevic's sixth goal of the season. Montreal's captain leads the team with 27 assists but has gone 10 games without a goal.

More News