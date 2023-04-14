Suzuki scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's season-ending 5-4 loss to Boston. He added two hits and two blocked shots over 19:23 of ice time.
Suzuki finished up the season on a streak, registering points in four consecutive games, including three goals. The fourth-year center and team captain played a full 82 games for the second straight year and finished with 26 goals and 40 assists.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Notches 40th assist•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Establishes new career point total•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Explodes for four points•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Posts third straight two-pointer•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Logs two assists in win•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Helps twice in win•