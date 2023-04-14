Suzuki scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's season-ending 5-4 loss to Boston. He added two hits and two blocked shots over 19:23 of ice time.

Suzuki finished up the season on a streak, registering points in four consecutive games, including three goals. The fourth-year center and team captain played a full 82 games for the second straight year and finished with 26 goals and 40 assists.

