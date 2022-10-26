Montreal acquired Beaudin from Chicago on Wednesday in exchange for forward Cameron Hillis.
Beaudin has one assist in three games with Rockford of the AHL this season. The 23-year-old defenseman has posted two goals and four assists in 22 career NHL appearances.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Goes on waivers•
-
Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Heads to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Demoted to taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Ascends to active roster•
-
Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Back to taxi squad Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Rises to big club•