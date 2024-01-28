Beaudin was placed on waivers for the purpose of contract termination Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Beaudin had six assists in 16 games with AHL Laval this year after re-signing with Montreal in the offseason. Beaudin, a first-round pick in 2018, will now search for a new opportunity to revive his NHL career. The 24-year-old blueliner has two goals and six points in 22 games across three seasons.