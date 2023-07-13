Beaudin signed a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Thursday.
Beaudin had two goals and 26 points in 42 AHL games between Rockford and Laval in 2022-23. The 23-year-old has 22 career NHL contests on his resume, contributing two goals and six points in that span.
