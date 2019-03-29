Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Activated Thursday
Deslauriers entered the active lineup for Thursday's loss to the Blue Jackets. He had one shot and two hits over 14:14 of ice time.
Deslauriers took the spot of Paul Byron, who was unavailable due to an upper-body injury suffered when he was on the receiving end of a beating from Florida's MacKenzie Weeger during Tuesday's game. It's likely Deslauriers got the nod against a big, physical team, but there are other options for coach Claude Julien going forward. Depending on the matchup, Julien has Matthew Peca, Dale Weise and Charles Hudon as potential fill-ins.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Not playing for points•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Scores second goal•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Delivers three hits in return•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Scratched Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Brings fourth-line energy•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...