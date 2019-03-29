Deslauriers entered the active lineup for Thursday's loss to the Blue Jackets. He had one shot and two hits over 14:14 of ice time.

Deslauriers took the spot of Paul Byron, who was unavailable due to an upper-body injury suffered when he was on the receiving end of a beating from Florida's MacKenzie Weeger during Tuesday's game. It's likely Deslauriers got the nod against a big, physical team, but there are other options for coach Claude Julien going forward. Depending on the matchup, Julien has Matthew Peca, Dale Weise and Charles Hudon as potential fill-ins.