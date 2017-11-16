Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Bound for big club
Deslauriers was recalled from AHL Laval on Wednesday.
Deslauriers should provide the Canadiens with additional depth up front following multiple forwards being sidelined due to illness and injury. He has yet to draw into NHL action this season, but could receive his first opportunity Thursday against the Coyotes.
