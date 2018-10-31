Deslauriers delivered a game-high seven hits over 10:33 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Deslauriers has yet to find the scoresheet over five games in 2018, but has made an impact with the body. He has multiple hits in each game and 21 for the season, averaging a tick above four per game. At some point, coach Claude Julien may want more offensive finesse from the fourth line, but until then, Deslauriers will continue to rack up the body checks and bring energy to that unit.