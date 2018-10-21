Deslauriers laid down four hits in 10:01 of ice time in his 2018-19 season debut, a 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Deslauriers missed the start of the season with facial fractures stemming from a preseason fight. Clearly he's not ready to sacrifice his physical edge. The 27-year-old bruiser is aiming for his fourth 200-hit season in the last five years.