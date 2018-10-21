Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Delivers four hits
Deslauriers laid down four hits in 10:01 of ice time in his 2018-19 season debut, a 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.
Deslauriers missed the start of the season with facial fractures stemming from a preseason fight. Clearly he's not ready to sacrifice his physical edge. The 27-year-old bruiser is aiming for his fourth 200-hit season in the last five years.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Returns from IR•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Questionable for Ottawa trip•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Granted medical clearance•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Will skate Friday•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Out indefinitely with facial fracture•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.