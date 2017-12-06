Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Delivers the hits Tuesday
Deslauriers registered 10 hits and one shot on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis.
Those familiar with Deslauriers' career aren't surprised to see him throw his body around like this. The 26-year-old forward averaged 2.97 hits per game in 211 games with the Sabres over the last four years and leads the Habs at 3.8 per game over 10 contests. He's unlikely to remain up with the parent club when Montreal's injured forwards return, so there's a short window to take advantage of Deslauriers' body checks.
