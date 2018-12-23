Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Delivers three hits in return
Deslauriers had two shots and three hits over 8:24 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against Vegas.
Deslauriers had been a healthy scratch the last five games, but coach Claude Julien wanted his bigger presence in the lineup against a big hockey club like the Golden Knights. Deslauriers ranks second on the Habs with 73 hits, trailing only Jeff Petry, who has 100 but has played 12 more games than Deslauriers.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Scratched Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Brings fourth-line energy•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Delivers four hits•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Returns from IR•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Questionable for Ottawa trip•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Granted medical clearance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...