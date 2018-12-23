Deslauriers had two shots and three hits over 8:24 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against Vegas.

Deslauriers had been a healthy scratch the last five games, but coach Claude Julien wanted his bigger presence in the lineup against a big hockey club like the Golden Knights. Deslauriers ranks second on the Habs with 73 hits, trailing only Jeff Petry, who has 100 but has played 12 more games than Deslauriers.