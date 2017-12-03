Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Earns second star Saturday
Deslauriers had a goal and two assists, along with two shots and four hits over 12:29 of ice time in Saturday's 10-1 win over Detroit.
Delauriers' first-period goal, Montreal's second in under a minute, turned out to be the game-winner. Saturday's three points were the first he's registered since being called up 11 games ago. The 26-year-old logs his minutes on the fourth line and is known much more for his body-checking than goal scoring.
