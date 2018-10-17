Deslauriers (face) practiced Tuesday after receiving clearance from a doctor, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Deslauriers, who suffered a facial fracture during a fight in a preseason game Sept. 17, is nearing a return, but coach Claude Julien said it was too early to speculate on when the forward would return. Given Montreal's uptempo style, Deslauriers may not have a nightly role when he is ready to return.