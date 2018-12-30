Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Healthy scratch Saturday
Deslauriers was a healthy scratch Saturday against Tampa Bay.
Deslauriers had scored in Friday's win over the Panthers, but his style is less suited to the high-flying Lightning. Matthew Peca drew into the active roster, giving coach Claude Julien a quicker skater for the fourth line.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Scores second goal•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Delivers three hits in return•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Scratched Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Brings fourth-line energy•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Delivers four hits•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Returns from IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...