Deslauriers scored two goals on four shots and added a hit in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

It's a rare night when Deslauriers has more shots than hits. He had gone nine games without a goal while taking just six shots, but the fourth-line grinder converted a couple of scoring chances to give him 10 for the season.

