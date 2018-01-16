Deslauriers notched a goal and had six hits over 11:42 of ice time in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Deslauriers' goal, his second in as many games, was his sixth in 24 contests this season, matching the career high he set in 70 games with the Sabres in 2015. He also earned some third-period shifts with talented top-six forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin. Despite that third-period promotion, Deslauriers will remain a fourth-line staple going forward.