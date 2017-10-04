Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Moves to division rival
Deslauriers was acquired from Buffalo in exchange for Zach Redmond on Wednesday, and will report to the Laval Rocket, Montreal's AHL affiliate.
The 26-year-old winger had already been deemed surplus to requirements by Buffalo when he was waived Saturday, and he will now try to re-launch his career with the Montreal organization. Deslauriers probably will be nothing more than a depth option for the Habs as the season progresses and doesn't carry much value from a fantasy standpoint, having scored just 12 goals and 30 points over 211 NHL contests.
