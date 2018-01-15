Deslauriers scored a goal in a 4-3 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He was also credited with eight hits.

Deslauriers scored for the first time since Dec. 22, giving him five on the season to go along with three assists. Finally healthy again after an injury-shortened 2016-17 campaign with Buffalo, Deslauriers will likely reach a new career high in points (15) and could provide some help in deep leagues that count physicality, as his 95 hits in 23 games will attest.