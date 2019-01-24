Deslauriers last found the scoresheet back on Dec. 28.

The big-bodied forward doesn't often find the money columns on the game sheet, averaging a paltry 0.08 points per game. If your league rewards hits and penalty minutes, Deslauriers offers a smidgen of value. though his game and style of play, while beneficial to Montreal's fourth-line, carry no value in the fantasy world.

