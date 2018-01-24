Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Opens scoring Tuesday
Deslauriers scored his career-high seventh goal and had seven hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Colorado.
Deslauriers, who leads the NHL with 4.3 hits-per-game, has worked his way from the fourth line into a plum assignment on a line with Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin. The 26-year-old forward batted home a rebound after Drouin forced a turnover, then executed some artful stick-handling to get himself in position to test the Avs' Jonathan Bernier. It's an example of how Deslauriers' fantasy value can benefit from being on the ice with more skilled forwards.
