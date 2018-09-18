Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Out indefinitely with facial fracture
Deslauriers will miss an indefinite period of time due to a facial fracture that required surgery, TSN reports.
The bottom-six winger is feeling the effects of a fight with Devils forward Brandon Baddock from Monday's preseason game. Deslauriers wasn't going to draw heavy ownership in fantasy games after recording 10 goals and four assists over 58 games with the Canadiens last year, but this is a tough break for the Habs in general. Deslauriers registered 238 hits in 2017-18 and tends to keep opposing skaters honest with his physical play.
