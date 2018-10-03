Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Placed on injured reserve
Deslauriers (face) was designated for injured reserve by the Habs on Tuesday.
Considering Deslauriers is out indefinitely after suffering a facial fracture during a preseason fight, the move to place him on IR was expected. Even once the winger is cleared to play, he could struggle to crack the lineup -- especially if Charles Hudon or Andrew Shaw get off to a good start to the year.
