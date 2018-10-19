Deslauriers (face) is no lock to make his season debut against the Senators on Saturday.

Deslauriers has received medical clearance to return, but the Habs could still ease him back. After all, if the winger ends up sitting out the next game, he'd be afforded three additional days to fully recover before a home game against Calgary. It's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach here.

More News
Our Latest Stories