Deslauriers (undisclosed) will suit up for Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Before sitting out two games with a mystery malady, Deslauriers had just one goal and zero assists over 12 games. Instead of lighting it up with points, the 26-year-old winger dished out 59 hits in that span and dropped the mitts once. Still, Deslauriers isn't worthy of a fantasy start in most formats