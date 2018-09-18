Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Remains in hospital
Deslauriers (face) remains hospitalized following his fight in Monday's preseason contest, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Deslauriers' availability for Opening Night could be in doubt if he suffered facial fractures or a concussion. Even when healthy, the winger likely would have struggled to reach the 20-point mark this season, which means his potential absence is unlikely to have a significant fantasy impact.
