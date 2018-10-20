Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Returns from IR
Deslauriers (face) was activated from injured reserve and will play Saturday against the Senators, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Deslauriers will make his season debut Saturday. The 27-year-old accumulated 14 points in 58 games for the Canadiens last season and is expected to begin on the fourth line.
