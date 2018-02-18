Deslauriers (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Vegas on Saturday, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Deslauriers was considered a game-time call ahead of Saturday's clash with the Golden Knights, but was unable to give it a go. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in an eight-game pointless streak, during which he tallied 15 shots, 40 hits and three blocks. Considering he was close to suiting up for Saturday's contest, one would think he should be ready in time to face the Flyers on Tuesday -- although final confirmation likely won't come until the game-day skate.