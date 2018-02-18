Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Ruled out Saturday
Deslauriers (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Vegas on Saturday, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic Montreal reports.
Deslauriers was considered a game-time call ahead of Saturday's clash with the Golden Knights, but was unable to give it a go. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in an eight-game pointless streak, during which he tallied 15 shots, 40 hits and three blocks. Considering he was close to suiting up for Saturday's contest, one would think he should be ready in time to face the Flyers on Tuesday -- although final confirmation likely won't come until the game-day skate.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Skates with talented forwards•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Matches career high Monday•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Nets rare goal•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Scores again Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...