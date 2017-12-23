Deslauriers scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

The fourth-line grinder has scored goals in two consecutive games and is brimming with confidence, having fired nine shots on net over those two games. That's as many shot attempts as Deslauriers had registered over the previous nine games. Montreal's fourth line was responsible for the first two goals Friday and five over the last two games. Those offensive contributions have been recognized by head coach Claude Julien, who gave Deslauriers more ice time (13:08) Friday than top-six forwards Alex Galchenyuk (12:18) and Phillip Danault (10:40).