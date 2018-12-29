Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Scores second goal
Deslauriers scored a goal on two shots and had three hits in Friday's 5-3 win over Florida.
Deslauriers, who was tied up with the Panthers Aaron Ekblad, managed to get a piece of Victor Mete's shot from the point and deflected it behind Roberto Luongo. It was his second goal of the season and first since Nov. 10 for the fourth liner. He endured a five-game stretch as a healthy scratch in December before replacing Charles Hudon the last two games.
