Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Scratched Thursday
Deslauriers was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against Carolina.
Coach Claude Julien made a couple of changes to his active roster following Tuesday's debacle in Minnesota, one of which was subbing in Matthew Peca for Deslauriers. The 7-1 loss to the Wild was a team effort, so the coach's decision isn't an indictment on Deslauriers. The move worked out well for Montreal, as Peca scored a second-period goal that sparked the Canadiens' offense in a 6-4 win.
