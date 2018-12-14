Deslauriers was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against Carolina.

Coach Claude Julien made a couple of changes to his active roster following Tuesday's debacle in Minnesota, one of which was subbing in Matthew Peca for Deslauriers. The 7-1 loss to the Wild was a team effort, so the coach's decision isn't an indictment on Deslauriers. The move worked out well for Montreal, as Peca scored a second-period goal that sparked the Canadiens' offense in a 6-4 win.