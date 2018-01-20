Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Skates with talented forwards
Deslauriers had three hits and a five-minute major penalty over 13:33 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 win over Washington.
Deslauriers was moved up to a line with Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk and had his third most TOI of the season. The fourth-line hitter didn't look out of place with the more talented forwards, but it's an assignment that probably won't last too long. Once Phillip Danault (head) or Andrew Shaw (lower body) are ready to return, Deslauriers will head back to the fourth line. Still, he's ingratiated himself to head coach Claude Julien. Deslauriers leads the Habs at plus-10 and gives energy every night.
