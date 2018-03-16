Deslauriers scored a goal, had three shots and added four hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

It's been awhile since Deslauriers lit the lamp, having gone 18 straight games without a goal before depositing his eighth of the season past the Pens' Tristan Jarry. But offensive isn't why you sign onto Deslauriers. The fourth-line energy forward has recorded 84 hits over that span and leads Montreal with 204 hits over 46 games played.