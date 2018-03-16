Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Snaps long drought
Deslauriers scored a goal, had three shots and added four hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh.
It's been awhile since Deslauriers lit the lamp, having gone 18 straight games without a goal before depositing his eighth of the season past the Pens' Tristan Jarry. But offensive isn't why you sign onto Deslauriers. The fourth-line energy forward has recorded 84 hits over that span and leads Montreal with 204 hits over 46 games played.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Ready for return•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Inks extension•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Skates with talented forwards•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...