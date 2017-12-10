Deslauriers had seven hits and one shot on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Head coach Claude Julien is loving the energy his fourth line is bringing, and no player embodies that energy like Deslauriers, who has 27 hits over the last four games. That activity has led to an average of 12:15 of ice time during that span.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories