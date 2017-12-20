Deslauriers scored two goals on four shots and added four hits over a season-high 14:12 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-5 win over Vancouver.

Deslauriers' efforts earned himself the game's second star, a rarity for the fourth-line hitter, who's more known for his body checks (4.3 hits per game) than his goal-scoring. Montreal head coach Claude Julien can at times fall in love with his fourth line, which is reflected in the ice time. The 26-year-old Deslauriers has averaged 13:36 over the last two games.