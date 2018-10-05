Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Will skate Friday
Deslauriers (face) is expected to take a twirl on the ice Friday for the first time since suffering facial injuries in a preseason fight, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Deslauriers seems to be taking the first step in his recovery. When the winger might rejoin the team for practice or be cleared for contact remains to be seen, but he likely won't be in the lineup anytime soon.
