Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Won't return Monday
Deslauriers (upper body) will not return to Monday's contest against the Devils.
Deslauriers got into a scrap with New Jersey's Brandon Braddock and sustained some sort of upper-body injury. The severity of the injury is still unknown, but the 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day until another update is available.
