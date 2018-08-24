Scherbak played in a charity tournament this month after missing the final two games of the 2017-18 season with a concussion, the Montreal Gazette reports.

Sherbak was back on the ice for charity in a three-on-three tournament hosted by Kris Letang, indicating the concussion suffered near the end of last season is behind him. With training camp upcoming for the Canadiens, the 22-year-old winger is looking to solidify a roster spot with the team. Last season, he put up six points in 26 games for the Habs and would have to clear waivers before being sent down if the team can't find a spot in the lineup for him.