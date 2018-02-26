Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Called up from minors
Scherbak was promoted from AHL Laval on Monday.
Scherbak has played in just nine games this season in which he tallied one goal, two helpers and 14 shots. While the winger will primarily serve as an emergency depth option, he could get an occasional look -- especially with the Habs all but eliminated from playoff contention.
