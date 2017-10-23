Scherbak was recalled from AHL Laval on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

After streaking out of the AHL gates notching nine points in his first six games, it certainly didn't take long for the 21-year-old to get called up to the show. Scherbak has a wicked wrist shot and lots of offensive potential, but it's unlikely he receives more than a bottom-six role from Montreal.