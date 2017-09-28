Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Called up to parent club
Scherbak was recalled from AHL Laval on Thursday.
The Russian phenom has appeared in two preseason contests already, though he's still looking to pick up his first point. Drafted by the Habs with the 26th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Scherbak could possess a great deal of fantasy value once he gets enough experience under his belt. He racked up 20 goals and 44 assists with AHL St. John's the last two seasons and potted one goal in three NHL games .
