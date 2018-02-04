Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Contributes in win again
Scherbak had a power-play assist, five shots on net, one hit and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.
The 22-year-old Russian has an assist in each of his two games played -- both on the power play. In a nod toward what Montreal can expect next season, Scherbak combined with 19-year-old Victor Mete to set up 22-year-old Artturi Lehkonen's first power-play goal of the season. While a four-point sweep this weekend moves Montreal closer to eighth place in the Eastern Conference, the organization is playing out the string this season with an eye toward 2018-19. It's safe to assume Scherbak will never play in the AHL again.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Nabs point, power-play time in debut•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: In lineup Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Promoted to big club•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Shipped to lower leagues•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Out long term after surgery•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Showing on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...