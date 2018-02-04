Scherbak had a power-play assist, five shots on net, one hit and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.

The 22-year-old Russian has an assist in each of his two games played -- both on the power play. In a nod toward what Montreal can expect next season, Scherbak combined with 19-year-old Victor Mete to set up 22-year-old Artturi Lehkonen's first power-play goal of the season. While a four-point sweep this weekend moves Montreal closer to eighth place in the Eastern Conference, the organization is playing out the string this season with an eye toward 2018-19. It's safe to assume Scherbak will never play in the AHL again.