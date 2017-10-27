Scherbak has been ruled out of the remainder of Thursday's game against the Kings due to a lower-body injury.

Scherbak limped to the locker room late in the first period of Thursday's contest, but he was able to return for the start of the second period, which indicated he'd likely be able to play through whatever is ailing him. Unfortunately for the Canadiens, the 21-year-old Russian ultimately wasn't able to gut it out, so they'll be shorthanded up front for the remainder of Thursday's tilt. The severity of Scherbak's ailment remains unknown, but Montreal should release another update on his status ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Rangers.