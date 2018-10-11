Scherbak could be waived or traded in the near future, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Once teammate Jacob De La Rose (chest) is cleared to play, the Canadiens will need to cut someone to make room on the roster. The candidates receiving the most consideration are Scherbak and De La Rose himself. Both must clear waivers if reassigned to AHL Laval and the belief internally is either will be claimed if exposed. The two forwards bring vastly different skillsets to the table, with Scherbak being more gifted offensively and De La Rose excelling more in his own end. For his career, the 22-year-old Russian has 94 points in 140 AHL games, to go along with seven points in 29 games at the NHL level.