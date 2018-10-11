Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Facing uncertain future
Scherbak could be waived or traded in the near future, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Once teammate Jacob De La Rose (chest) is cleared to play, the Canadiens will need to cut someone to make room on the roster. The candidates receiving the most consideration are Scherbak and De La Rose himself. Both must clear waivers if reassigned to AHL Laval and the belief internally is either will be claimed if exposed. The two forwards bring vastly different skillsets to the table, with Scherbak being more gifted offensively and De La Rose excelling more in his own end. For his career, the 22-year-old Russian has 94 points in 140 AHL games, to go along with seven points in 29 games at the NHL level.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Ready to rock•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Back on ice after concussion•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Will miss last two games•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Scores shortie in loss•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Scores in Tuesday's win•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...